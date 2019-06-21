WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

President Trump said in a string of tweets that the reason he scrapped planned military strikes against Iran was because he learned that dozens of Iranians would die.

The announcement came the day after a U.S. drone was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump confirmed reports that plans were in place to retaliate and said he stopped the attacks just minutes before they were to occur. He also praised U.S. sanctions against Iran and criticized the scrapped nuclear deal brokered under former President Barack Obama.

“President Obama made a desperate and terrible deal with Iran – Gave them 150 Billion Dollars plus I.8 Billion Dollars in CASH! Iran was in big trouble and he bailed them out. Gave them a free path to Nuclear Weapons, and SOON. Instead of saying thank you, Iran yelled Death to America.

“I terminated deal, which was not even ratified by Congress, and imposed strong sanctions. They are a much weakened nation today than at the beginning of my Presidency, when they were causing major problems throughout the Middle East. Now they are Bust!

“On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.