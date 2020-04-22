NY POST

President Trump will request Harvard University return nearly $9 million it received in coronavirus relief, saying the Ivy League school should never have taken the funding. “Harvard’s going to pay back the money, and they shouldn’t be taking it,” Trump told reporters at the White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday evening. “They have one of the largest endowments in the country, if not the world, I guess, and they’re going to pay back the money. They shouldn’t have taken it,” he said. The Boston institution — whose $40 billion endowment is the largest of all academic institutions around the world — faced a wave of criticism after it received millions of dollars as part of the $2 trillion aid package approved by Congress last month. Following Trump’s comments, a Harvard University spokesman said the institution never received any funds from the Paycheck Protection Program aimed at small businesses, but instead cash to support struggling students.

