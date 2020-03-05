NY POST

President Trump on Thursday said the government will begin holding back funds for sanctuary cities – like New York – following a federal appeals court decision last month. “As per recent Federal Court ruling, the Federal Government will be withholding funds from Sanctuary Cities,” Trump tweeted. “They should change their status and go non-Sanctuary. Do not protect criminals!” The US Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled on Feb. 26 that the government can withhold millions in dollars in law enforcement grants to cities and states that do not give US Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to jails and alert the agency when an illegal immigrant is being released.

