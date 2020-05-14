NY POST

President Trump on Wednesday rebuffed concerns about reopening the country from Dr. Anthony Fauci — accusing the respected infectious disease expert of wanting to “play all sides of the equation.” The president was asked about Fauci’s testimony in front of a Senate Health Committee on Tuesday where he and other top public health officials painted a bleak picture if the US was to reopen too fast. “He wants to play all sides of the equation,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office before saying the country’s floundering economy would bounce back at the end of the year.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST