Former President Trump on Wednesday said the FBI and Justice Department requested in June that his legal representatives requested that an extra lock be put on the door leading to the place where boxes were stored as his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

“We agreed,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They were shown the secured area, and the boxes themselves. Then on Monday, without notification or warning, an army of agents broke into Mar-a-Lago, went to the same storage area, and ripped open the lock that they had asked to be installed. A surprise attack, POLITICS, and all the while our Country is going to HELL!”

In a follow-up post, Trump said he had a “very professional meeting” with the Attorney General’s Office.

“Have a fantastic company with great assets, very little doubt, and lots of CASH. Only in America!” Trump wrote.