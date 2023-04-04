Donald Trump revealed the campaign for his 2024 presidential run has raked in more than $10 million since his indictment.

“While we are living through the darkest hours of American history, I can say that at least for this moment right now, I am in great spirits,” Trump wrote in an email sent during his private plane ride back to Mar-a-Lago.

“…Because my team showed me all of the support, the love, the prayers, and the donations YOU gave our movement while I was getting arrested and arraigned.”

The former president claimed the $10 million raised poured in since he was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Thursday.

“You are why I could NEVER give up our mission to save America – no matter how nasty and vicious the attacks ever got,” Trump wrote.

