US President Donald Trump saluted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday for holding a massive military parade “without the customary display of nuclear missiles” to celebrate his country’s 70th anniversary. “This is a big and very positive statement from North Korea. Thank you To Chairman Kim. We will both prove everyone wrong!” he tweeted. “North Korea has just staged their parade, celebrating 70th anniversary of founding, without the customary display of nuclear missiles. Theme was peace and economic development. “Experts believe that North Korea cut out the nuclear missiles to show President Trump…” Trump wrote in first tweet.

