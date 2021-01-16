The Hill:

President Trump said Thursday at a campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., that only Jesus Christ is more famous than he is.

“Someone said to me the other day, ‘you’re the most famous person in the world by far.’ I said, ‘no, I’m not’… they said, ‘who’s more famous?’ I said, ‘Jesus Christ’,” Trump recounted, prompting cheers from his crowd of supporters.

The president added, “I’m not taking any chances … I’m not having any arguments – Jesus Christ!”

“And let me look up and I’ll say it’s not even close,” Trump said, looking to the sky.

Before he lauded Jesus, Trump extended condolences to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign team regarding the news of two aides testing positive for COVID-19.

“Masks, no masks, everything, you can do all you want, but you know, you still need help from the boss,” Trump said, pointing to the sky.

Trump’s John Lennon-esque comments come one week after his son Eric Trump claimed the president “literally saved Christianity.”

“The Democratic Party, the far left, has become the party of the ‘atheists,’ and they want to attack Christianity, they want to close churches, they’re totally fine keeping liquor stores open,” the younger Trump said on a North Dakota radio show, referring to some governors’ coronavirus restrictions.

Read more at MSN