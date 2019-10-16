TRUMP OFFICIALS RUSH TO TURKEY AS MOSCOW ADVANCES TO FILL SYRIA VOID

REUTERS /JERUSALEM POST

The administration of US President Donald Trump dispatched its top officials to Turkey on Wednesday for emergency talks to try to persuade Ankara to halt an assault on northern Syria, while Russian troops swept into territory abandoned by Washington in a sudden retreat. Robert O’Brien, White House national security adviser since last month, arrived in Turkey aiming to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday. US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are expecting to meet the following day with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The administration is trying to contain the fallout from Erdogan’s decision to send forces last week to attack Syrian Kurdish militia that were Washington’s close allies. Erdogan repeated his insistence there would be no ceasefire, and said he might call off a visit to the United States next month because of the “very big disrespect” shown by US politicians. He also denounced the United States for taking the “unlawful, ugly step” of imposing criminal charges against a Turkish state bank over allegations it broke sanctions on Iran.

