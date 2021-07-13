The New York Post:

Donald Trump slams Democrat-run cities amid upticks in crimes and violence.

Former President Donald Trump ​is ripping Democrat-run cities across the country for sidelining police, saying crime, especially in New York, has gone “through the roof,” and demanding police be given back their authority.

​​”​Chicago, take a look at the numbers. They had 260 people shot on ​the ​Fourth of July weekend. New York, through the roof​.​ Take a look at Los Angeles — what is going on in Los Angeles with the crime. And Oakland and Baltimore​,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Nation that aired Monday. ​

​”​What you have to do is have to give the police back their authority,​” he said.​​

The former president said, “New York is totally out of control” ​because there is “no more cash bail” and “all they do is go after Republicans.”

New York state passed a series of criminal justice reforms in late 2019 that included new bail reforms that allow suspects accused of more than 400 nonviolent offenses ​– like robbery and burglary — ​to walk free without posting a penny to ensure their return to court.

T​he number of murders in the city have increased 8.5 percent ​year-to-date over last year, according to statistics provided by the NYPD as of July 4.

Of the seven major “index crimes” tracked by the NYPD, five — murder, rape, felony assault, grand larceny and grand larceny auto — have increased.

The other two — burglary and robbery — are down.

The number of shooting victims is up 32 percent and shooting incidents have increased 37 percent.

