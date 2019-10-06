The Washington Times

President Trump took aim late Saturday at reports that a second whistleblower has emerged, accusing his foes of “going to the bench” after the first complaint filed about his conversation with the Ukraine president. “The first so-called second hand information ‘Whistleblower’ got my phone conversation almost completely wrong, so now word is they are going to the bench and another ‘Whistleblower’ is coming in from the Deep State, also with second hand info. Meet with Shifty. Keep them coming!” tweeted Mr. Trump.

