The Hill:

“Say goodbye to VITAL Section 230 termination, your National Monuments, Forts (names!) and Treasures (inserted by Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren), 5G, and our great soldiers being removed and brought home from foreign lands who do NOTHING for us.”

President Trump on Tuesday sharply criticized Republican leaders for allowing a vote to override his veto of a must-pass defense policy bill, calling them “weak” and “tired” and accusing them of a “disgraceful act of cowardice.”

The House on Monday evening voted 322-87 to override Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), teeing up what may be the first and only veto override of Trump’s presidency.

“Weak and tired Republican ‘leadership’ will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, apparently referring to GOP Senate leadership.

Trump called the veto override’s expected passage “a disgraceful act of cowardice and total submission by weak people to Big Tech.”

He demanded lawmakers negotiate a “better bill” and that the Senate not approve the annual defense policy bill until it is “fixed.”

Trump, who vetoed the bill last week, objected to a provision mandating that Confederate-named military bases be renamed. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a frequent target of Trump’s, introduced legislation to rename the bases with Confederate names.

Trump also had demanded that it include a repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that provides a liability shield to tech companies, but the final bill did not include such a provision.

