President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran appears to be “standing down” and said no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in Iran’s Tuesday ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Speaking from the foyer of the White House, Trump announced that the U.S. will immediately place new sanctions on Iran “until Iran changes it’s behavior.” He defended his targeted killing last week of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. He added that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.

Trump reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon” and called for new nuclear negotiations to replace the 2015 nuclear deal from which he withdrew the U.S.

Trump also announced he would ask NATO to become “much more involved in the Middle East process.”

He also took direct aim at his predecessor in the White House, accusing President Barack Obama of supplying Iran with the money to buy the missiles fired at American military locations overnight.

“Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013, and they were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash,” Trump said. “Instead of saying thank you to the United States, they chanted ‘Death to America.’ … Then Iran went on a terror spree funded by the money from the deal and created hell in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Iraq.”