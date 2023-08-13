Trump Reveals His Stance On a Potential Plea Deal

Former President Trump made it very clear he has no intention of accepting a plea deal after being indicted three times this year by President Joe Biden’s corrupt Department of Justice.

“Is there any chance that you take a plea deal?” a reporter asked Trump at the Iowa State Fair.

In response, Trump remained innocent and said he did nothing wrong so that a plea deal would be out of the question.

“I don’t take plea deals. We did nothing wrong. We don’t ever take a plea deal. We don’t take plea deals. It’s a wise guy question. You’re just a wise guy,” Trump said. “We don’t take plea deals because I did nothing wrong. It’s called election interference.”

