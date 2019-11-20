NEW YORK POST:

In talking to reporters at the White House, President Trump on Wednesday responded to testimony by US Ambassador Gordon Sondland in the House impeachment hearings.

“I’m going to go very quickly, just a quick comment on what’s going on in terms of testimony with Ambassador Sondland,” Trump told reporters. “I just noticed one thing, and I would say it’s all over.”

Trump then recounted testimony from Sondland about a phone call the two had.

“It was a very short and abrupt conversation that he had with me,” Trump said.

“This is the final word from the president of the United States,” he said. “I want nothing. He said, ‘What do you want, what do you want’ … and now here’s my response that he gave, just gave. Ready, have the cameras rolling, ‘I want nothing, that’s what I want from Ukraine,’ that’s what I said.”