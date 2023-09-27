Trump rails against New York judge for ruling he lied about his wealth for years and committed FRAUD by submitting false valuations to secure loans – as he says claims are ‘ridiculous and untrue’

President Trump on Tuesday responded to a New York judge’s decision to rescind his business licenses as punishment in Letitia James civil lawsuit.

A New York judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss NY Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against President Trump.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on Tuesday that Trump and Trump Org. are liable for fraud. A non-jury trial begins on October 2.

“Engoron ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded as punishment, making it difficult or impossible for them to do business in New York, and said he would continue to have an independent monitor oversee Trump Organization operations.” – AP reported.

“If not successfully appealed, the order would strip Trump of his authority to make strategic and financial decisions over some of his key properties in the state.” – AP reported.

READ MORE