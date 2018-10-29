DAILY MAIL:

President Donald Trump ramped up his attacks on ‘Fake News Media’ on Monday, blaming the deadly Pitsburgh synagogue shooting on a coarsening tone from the political press – even as Demcorats point the finger of blame back at him.

‘There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news,’ the president wrote on Twitter. ‘The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly.’

‘That will do much to put out the flame of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!’

Federal prosecutors said Monday that they will seek the death penalty for the shooting suspect, who is charged with 11 counts of murder.

Robert Bowers, 46, has a history of posting anti-Semitic material online. He faces 29 criminal counts in all, including the violation of a federal ‘hate crimes’ law.

He was also a ‘verified’ user on Gab, a social media platform set up as a rival to Twitter where right-wingers could assemble without fear of being banned.

Then on Saturday, Pittsburgh shooter Robert Bowers was armed with an AR-15 when he killed 11 people +15

Robert Bowers, 46, will face a federal death-penalty tiral for allegedly gunning down 11 Jews at their temple on Saturday

That entire website went dark on Monday after its hosting service, GoDaddy, canceled its service. PayPal, co-founded by the Trump-backing venture capitalist Peter Thiel, had already withdrawn Gab’s ability to accept online payments.

Gab CEO Andrew Torba said on Twitter that the synagogue shooting was an ‘act of terrorism,’ and that his site had suspended Bowers’ account and turned over its contents to law enforcement .

Trump told reporters on Saturday that he wants to visit Pittsburgh to mourn with members of the Tree of Life Synagogue.

A small group of Jewish liberals circulated an open letter on Sunday demanding that he ‘fully denounce white nationalism’ before coming.

In a letter addressed to the President, members of Bend the Arc accused Trump of contributing to Saturday’s tragedy by ‘spread[ing] lies and sow[ing] fear about migrant families in Central America.’