Breitbart:

Bibles are exempt from President Trump’s upcoming tariff increases on Chinese goods following book publishers’ warnings of a “Bible tax.”

A statement by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Tuesday said, “Certain products are being removed from the tariff list based on health, safety, national security and other factors and will not face additional tariffs of 10 percent.”

Bibles are one of the items removed from the tariff list, which includes things such as clothing, fish, and washing machines.