The New York Post:

President Trump on Thursday released nearly 38 minutes of video footage from a “60 Minutes” interview that he walked out of Tuesday after claiming bias from correspondent Lesley Stahl.

“Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA,” Trump wrote on Twitter, linking to video of the interview. He released the footage hours before the final presidential debate, hosted by Welker of NBC News, in Nashville, Tenn.

It’s unprecedented for a president to release footage of an interview — recorded by a government crew for archival purposes — before its television broadcast.

Stahl began the interview asking Trump, “are you ready for some tough questions?” before kicking off the talk asking him why he wants to be president.

Stahl and Trump tangled over jobs numbers, Obamacare and COVID-19 statistics, with Trump telling her she had a “negative attitude” and that she wouldn’t ask tough questions of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

At one point, Stahl insists Biden “is not” mired in a corruption scandal, reported by The Post, involving his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings. The content of a laptop formerly belonging to Hunter that ties the elder Biden to deals in China and Ukraine “can’t be verified,” she said.

Trump then accused Stahl of being “like Big Tech, you’re protecting him,” referring to Twitter and Facebook‘s censorship of The Post’s reporting on the hard drive.

“He’s a corrupt politician, and he’s walking with ice cream. And the question the media asks is what kind of ice cream, what flavor ice cream?” Trump said, referring to a Biden campaign stop recently.

The interview spiraled before Trump was supposed to hand over the hot seat to Vice President Mike Pence, who was waiting to be interviewed by Stahl.

“You brought up a lot of subjects that were inappropriately brought up,” Trump told her.

Producers appear to say they are ready for Pence as Trump says instead, “That’s enough, let’s go.”

Read more at The New York Post