Fox News:

Former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz told “The Story” Thursday that the “turning point” in President Trump’s relationship with former National Security Adviser John Bolton came when the president “decided last June not to bomb Iran.”

“You may remember that a drone was shot down,” Fleitz told host Martha MacCallum. “And at the last minute, President Trump decided he was not going to attack Iran because we would have killed 100-200 people, no more.

“I thought that was a principled decision,” he added. “This wasn’t to win votes, this wasn’t to promote the president domestically. It reflected the president’s principle not to get America into additional wars. And it was an act of leadership because he bucked all of his national security advisers.”

Fleitz told MacCallum that decision by Trump “disproves” the premise of Bolton’s forthcoming memoir of his time in the administration.

“When we hear that the president doesn’t have principles [and] he’s not qualified to lead, this incident that Bolton puts forward as the turning point for his relationship with President Trump,” Fleitz added. “In my mind, it disproves the whole book.”

