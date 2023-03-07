Former President Donald Trump reacted to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson releasing new and unseen footage from the Capitol Hill riot that unfolded on January 6, 2021, which appears to portray a different picture than the one that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) painted.

Throughout Tucker Carlson’s segment on Monday, footage showed scenes that ran contrary to some of the narratives put forth by the likes of former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and the January 6 committee by claiming that rioters had participated in an “insurrection.” One particularly jarring piece of footage actually appeared to show Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. the “Qanon Shaman,” being calmly escorted through the Capitol by police officers. As Breitbart News reported:

On Monday, during the broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson aired and discussed some of the footage from the Capitol on January 6, 2021 that he received from House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

READ MORE