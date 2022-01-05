Former President Donald Trump voiced his frustration with Fox News host Sean Hannity over text messages he sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

On Tuesday evening, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins posted the text message and Trump’s response to Twitter.

“He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?” Hannity said to Meadows.

Trump told Collins via a spokesman, “I disagree with Sean on that statement and the facts are proving me right.”

Read more at Independent Journal Review