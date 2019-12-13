THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Beijing and the White House announced Friday they had reached an agreement that would prevent new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from going into effect Sunday and reduce some existing tariffs. In exchange, China will increase its purchases of U.S. farm goods.

“We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China. They have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more,” President Trump tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said, “The Penalty Tariffs set for December 15th will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal.” The White House had previously been set to enact 15% tariffs on a further $156 billion worth of Chinese goods starting Sunday.

Negotiations for “phase two” of the trade deal with Beijing will begin “immediately,” Trump said. The president had previously said they might wait until after the 2020 election.