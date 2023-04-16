Presidential candidate Donald Trump is promising a federal investigation into the risks of crime from the use of “transgender” drugs and hormones and mind-bending psychiatric drugs.

“Upon my inauguration, I will direct the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] to convene — and it’s going to happen quickly — to convene an independent outside panel to investigate whether transgender hormone treatments and ideology increase the risk of extreme depression, aggression, and even violence,” Trump told the annual convention of the National Rifle Association.

The comments come as Democrats are mobilizing their urban base by blaming guns for the Nashville shooting of three adults and three children.

The Democrats are using the issue for political gain even though the shooter was a young woman who had mental problems and had declared a “transgender” identity.

Democratic officials are now hiding the woman’s “manifesto” where she tried to explain why she attacked the school that she had attended as a teenager. Her attack was one of several perpetrated by people who take drugs and undergo surgery to try to change their sex.

READ MORE