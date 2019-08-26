Breitbart:

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Rep. Joe Walsh said invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office “should be looked at.”

When asked about invoking the 25th Amendment, Walsh said, “It should be looked at.”

He continued, “We’ve never had a situation like this, you can’t believe a word he says. Again, I don’t care about your politics, that should concern you. He’s nuts, he’s erratic, he’s cruel, he stokes bigotry, incompetent, doesn’t know what he’s doing, he’s a narcissist. The only thing he cares about is Trump. He doesn’t give a damn about America, he doesn’t care about the border.”