President Donald Trump praised the “outstanding” members of the military wounded in Syria and Afghanistan he met at Walter Reed in a tweet Saturday as he continues to push for withdrawal of U.S. troops from those regions. “It was great meeting some of our outstanding young military personnel who were wounded in both Syria and Afghanistan,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Their wounds are deep but their spirit is sooo high. They will recoverer [sic] [and] be back very soon. America loves them. Walter Reed Hospital is AMAZING – Thank you all!”

