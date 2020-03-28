NewsMax:

President Trump has apparently had a major change of heart on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio based on their work together confronting the coronavirus.

The president said Friday he’s “really gotten to like” the Big Apple’s mayor, adding they bonded while responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

“He’s like us, he’s working very hard. But I can’t say anything bad about Mayor de Blasio because my relationship with him over the last couple of weeks has been excellent,” Trump told reporters at a White House press conference.

