NEW YORK POST:

President Trump gave a touching tribute Thursday to the D-Day invasion veterans who turned the course of World War II, calling them “among the very greatest Americans who will ever live.”

Trump and other world leaders gathered in France at the Normandy American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, near Omaha Beach where the Americans landed exactly 75 years ago.

“Today we remember those who fell and we honor all who fought right here in Normandy,” Trump said, with 160 aging veterans in attendance. “They won back this ground for civilization … You are among the very greatest Americans who will ever live. You are the pride of our nation. You are the glory of our republic and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

He described the 130,000 American and Allied service members who fought and died that day as the “citizens of free and independent nations, united by their duty to their compatriots and to millions yet unborn.”

More than 9,380 American service members killed on D-Day and in the ensuing operations are buried at the Normandy cemetery.

The president paused during parts of his speech, walking over to the elderly veterans behind him and shaking their hands.