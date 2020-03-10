NEWSMAX

Reporters pressed President Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force about whether the president has been tested, but the president walked off without responding and Vice President Mike Pence vowed to follow up with an answer. That answer came Monday night in a statement from White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, per The Hill:

“The president has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him.”

READ MORE AT NEWSMAX