Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records tied to the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment.

Trump, 76, was pictured with his shoulders slightly hunched as he took his seat at the defendant’s table in Manhattan Supreme Court ahead of his historic arraignment.

Earlier, the 45th president had defiantly raised his fist as he emerged from his Trump Tower residence in Midtown shortly after 1 p.m. before he was escorted downtown in a motorcade — en route to becoming the first US president to be criminally prosecuted.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” he posted on Truth Social just moments before turning himself in.

Flanked by Secret Service, Trump — wearing his signature dark suit and red tie — waved before strolling into the DA’s Office to turn himself in.

