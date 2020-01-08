NEW YORK POST:

President Trump got it exactly right Wednesday morning: “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.”

Trump was serious, firm — but, above all, cool.

In response to Tehran’s wet-firecracker missile attacks of late Tuesday, he’s simply tossing a few more sanctions on the regime, while again expressing his hope for a new agreement that curbs Iran’s meddling.

He’s already made it plain he’s not aiming at regime change, as former national security adviser John Bolton and others want. But the drone strike that took out the country’s terrorist-in-chief, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, last Friday is a clear sign this president won’t abide Iranian aggression, either.

Iran’s overnight missile launch caused not a single casualty, though the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps told state-run media that the strikes had killed 80 Americans and wounded many more.