Washington Examiner:

President Trump is planning on taking the presidential limo, known as “The Beast,” for a ride at the Daytona 500.

The White House is working with NASCAR officials for Trump to do a lap on the Daytona track in Florida to start off the racing season on Sunday, sources told Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts, who said the plan is “not 100%” as the logistics are still being worked out.

Trump plans to attend the Daytona 500, which marks the start to NASCAR’s 2020 season, on his way back to Washington, D.C., after a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. A Trump campaign adviser leaked plans for the stop earlier in the week.

“It’s the base,” a Trump campaign adviser said. “God-fearing, country-loving Americans.”

NASCAR welcomed the president’s visit and named him the grand marshal of Sunday’s race, making Trump the first sitting president to hold the honor.

RELATED ARTICLE: How Trump’s Caddy ‘The Beast’ Stacks Up Against Putin’s Ride