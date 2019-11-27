NEW YORK POST:

President Trump said in an interview that he planned to designate Mexican drug cartels as terror groups – drawing a warning from the country’s foreign minister.

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly asked the president in a radio interview that aired Tuesday on his personal website whether he would designate the cartels as terrorist organizations and “start hitting them with drones.”

“I don’t want to say what I’m going to do, but they will be designated,” Trump replied.

“I will be designating the cartels… absolutely. I have been working on that for the last 90 days,” he added. “Designation is not that easy, you have to go through a process and we are well into that process.”

Under US law, a violent foreign group or person who threatens American security can be designated as terrorist in nature and be subject to sanctions, according to The Washington Post.