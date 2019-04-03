AP:

His border shutdown went from imminent to uncertain. A major health care push was declared and then delayed. Funding cuts were inserted in his proposed budget and just as quickly taken out.

President Donald Trump has been exploring the art of the climb-down.

Trump pivoted on two big policy fronts this week, easing up on his threats to quickly close the southern border and deciding that a fresh effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act should wait until after the 2020 election.

The moves came as Republicans, outside groups and aides expressed anxiety about the potential economic and political fallout from Trump’s proposals.

The president’s swift backpedaling underscored his off-the-cuff style and suggested that more such drama is likely ahead as he tries to sync his policymaking with his re-election campaign.

To many, the Washington whiplash was another reminder that Trump tweets first and governs later.

“Most presidents and even most CEOs, when they make a decision that is going to have financial impact or personnel impact, you seek a lot of input,” said Republican strategist Rick Tyler. “He doesn’t do that. Even his own communications staff says he goes by his gut.”