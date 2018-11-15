VANITY FAIR:

To be fair, almost all of Donald Trump’s high-level officials believe that the primary purpose of their office is to enrich themselves. But if there’s one group of people that has disproportionately benefitted from the ex-beauty pageant owner’s presidency, it’s people who share his last name. If there’s another, it would be the members of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s “winter White House” where he regularly entertains heads of state. Since Trump took office in 2017—at which point the membership fee to join the private club doubled to $200,000—paying customers have gotten front-row seats to dinnertime North Korea strategy sessions, selfies with the guy carrying the nuclear codes, and, in some cases, free rein to (allegedly!) secretly run a federal agency. More publicly, Trump has so far nominated four club members to represent the U.S. as ambassadors abroad, most recently Lana Marks, who, as the White House announced late Wednesday, is the president’s pick for envoy to South Africa.

What are Marks’s qualifications to serve as an ambassador? It may surprise you to hear that they’re a bit thin! Although the Palm Beach-based designer was born and raised in South Africa and attended the University of the Witwatersrand, she has zero diplomatic experience or training. Professionally, she’s a luxury-handbag designer known for products made with exotic animal skins, such as alligator and ostrich, which can be sold for between $19,000 and $400,000 a pop; the concept, per CNN, was born when “Marks couldn’t find a bag to match the suit she planned to wear to a birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth.” According to the Palm Beach Daily, she’s known to be “like Trump, a relentless self-promotor.” And that’s not where the similarities end!

Marks must be confirmed by the Senate Foreign Relational Committee, which could take under consideration more than a dozen past lawsuits against her in Aspen, New York, California, and South Florida. In those lawsuits she has repeatedly been accused of stiffing her attorneys, accountants, landlords, and employees.

In July 2015, she was evicted from her office on Worth Avenue for failing to pay $25,399 in rent and other expenses. In 2004, 2007, and 2009, the landlords for her store on Worth Avenue also filed complaints against her for failing to pay rent, although the cases were settled without eviction.

For his part, Trump doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to South Africa. Last August, after watching a segment by Tucker Carlson on Fox News, he tweeted that he’d asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “closely study” the government’s “large scale” land seizures and killing of white farmers, which are, of course, not actually happening anywhere but in the minds of the white supremacists from whom our president apparently gets his policy ideas. Lana to the rescue!