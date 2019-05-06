USA TODAY:

President Donald Trump announced his pick to become the next head of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in a tweet Sunday.

Former Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan will take over ICE, the president said. Morgan ran the Border Patrol in the final year of the Obama administration before being replaced when Trump took office.

“I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE. Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job!” the president said in his tweet.

A former FBI agent, Morgan was the first and so far the only outsider to lead the Border Patrol. He clashed with its union, which has a strong relationship with Trump. Morgan has expressed support for Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and defended other parts of the president’s immigration policies as a guest on Fox News.