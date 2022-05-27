THE DAILY BEAST:

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday morning personally lashed out at Kellyanne Conway over her new memoir, Here’s The Deal, in which she recalled telling the ex-president that he definitively lost the 2020 election.

While the first Team Trump rebuke of Conway and her book came earlier this week via a spokesperson, this latest lashing was posted by Trump himself to his Truth Social platform.

In the book, Conway claims to have been one of the first advisers to tell Trump that he lost the election he has since maintained was “stolen” from him. “I may have been the first person Donald Trump trusted in his inner circle who told him that he had come up short this time,” Conway wrote. She did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Thursday.

“Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election. If she had I wouldn’t have dealt with her any longer – she would have been wrong – could go back to her crazy husband,” Trump wrote, referring to his former adviser and campaign manager’s fervently anti-Trump husband George Conway. “Writing books can make people say some very strange things.”

READ MORE