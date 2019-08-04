New York Post:

President Trump said on Sunday that “hate has no place in our country” following two mass shootings in less than 24 hours that killed 29 people and wounded dozens more.

He said he had spoken to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray about the killings in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and in Dayton, Ohio, just after 1 a.m. Sunday and will make a statement Monday morning around 10 a.m.

The president also said he has talked to the governors of Texas and Ohio and members of Congress.

“We have to get it stopped, this has been going on for years and years,” the president said at Morristown Municipal Airport before he and First Lady Melania Trump departed New Jersey for the White House.