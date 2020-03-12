New York Post:

Big and bold, optimistic and compassionate. President Trump’s Oval Office address was exactly what America needed to hear

This is what it looks like when a president rises up to meet a crisis head-on.

With fear and panic spreading across the land and threatening to take down the economy, Trump is facing the greatest test of his presidency. Although battle-hardened by brutal fights with Democrats, the biased media and foreign adversaries, he is presented with problems of a different magnitude with the coronavirus.

It is a global menace that has declared war on America. Truth be told, sometimes in recent weeks, the president has appeared to be a reluctant commander-in-chief.

Read more at The New York Post