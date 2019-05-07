SOLDIER’S DEFENSE GETS ANOTHER $50,000 FROM SAVAGE LISTENERS

WND

Talk radio icon Michael Savage has put another $50,000 in a defense fund for a U.S. soldier who was jailed for shooting a terrorist in self-defense. According to the Radio Business Report, Savage yesterday confirmed on his radio show he sent the additional funding for the defense of Lt. Michael Behenna, the Army Ranger sentenced to jail for killing known al-Qaida operative Ali Mansur in Iraq. “I want you to understand that we do make a difference here on The Savage Nation. This is not just a show,” the report said Savage announced about the money collected from listeners through the Savage Legal Defense Fund. “Even if you haven’t sent him any money, even if you only e-mailed him or wrote him a letter it’s giving him the hope that one day he will be freed.”

