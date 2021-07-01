Just the News:

Trump Organizations chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office Thursday morning ahead of expected criminal charges against him and his company over alleged tax crimes.

A Manhattan grand jury filed the indictments on Wednesday, though it is unclear how many charges are in the indictments against Weisselberg and the company, founded by former President Trump.

Weisselberg is set to be arraigned later Thursday at a Lower Manhattan courthouse, his attorney told CNN.

This case is set to be the first charge against Trump’s company for conduct that occurred when he was in charge. Trump is not expected to face charges Thursday.

The charges against Weisselberg are purportedly related to allegedly evading taxes on fringe benefits such as cars, apartments, and private-school tuition he received from the company.

The indictment results from more than two years of investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

