BREITBART:

President Trump ordered the Navy to rescind achievement medals awarded to prosecutors involved in the case against Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was found not guilty of war crimes in a trial earlier this month.

“The Prosecutors who lost the case against SEAL Eddie Gallagher (who I released from solitary confinement so he could fight his case properly), were ridiculously given a Navy Achievement Medal,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

“Not only did they lose the case, they had difficulty with respect to information that may have been obtained from opposing lawyers and for giving immunity in a totally incompetent fashion,” he added. “I have directed the Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer & Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson to immediately withdraw and rescind the awards.”