THE HILL:

President Donald Trump on Thursday evening approved a plan calling for air strikes on specific targets within Iran, in retaliation for that nation allegedly shooting down an American surveillance drone, but then abruptly reversed course and called the mission off.

It is not clear at this time what prompted the president to change his mind on the issue, the New York Times reported. It’s possible the president had a change of heart, but equally possible that there were logistical challenges to the plan, for example.

Whether the planned attacks would occur later was left up in the air as well.

The initial decision to attack Iran, in response to the drone strike that the administration said occurred over international waters (a notion that Iran disputed) came after fierce debate within the White House. Members of Congress were called into the Situation Room to be debriefed on the decision to attack.

Per the Times report, officials in the White House, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton, were pushing for the strike, while high-ranking officials in the Pentagon urged restraint, arguing that a strike now could make matters worse, including for U.S. military personnel in the region. The Associated Press reported, however, that the Pentagon supported the move.