Former President Donald Trump commented on Colin Powell after the former Secretary of State’s death was announced Monday. “Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media,” the former president said in a press release about Powell on Tuesday morning. “Hope that happens to me someday,” he continued. “He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans.” Powell, Secretary of State to Republican President George W. Bush, endorsed Democrat president Barack Obama in both the 2008 and 2012 elections, and Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016. “He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace,” Trump concluded. Powell was named Bush’s Secretary of State in 2001 after a lengthy military career and his tenure as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.

