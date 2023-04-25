Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for being worse than “the five worst presidents in American history” combined as Biden prepares to officially launch his 2024 reelection campaign.

During a Monday White House event, Biden told reporters he would inform the American public “real soon” about his reelection plans.

“I told you I’m planning on running. I’ll let you know real soon,” Biden said. His remarks came amid speculation that Biden could announce his reelection effort as soon as this week.

In a scathing statement, Trump attacked Biden for his track record on the economy and foreign policy, among other things.

“You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our Nation in just a few short years,” Trump said. “Not even close.”

“Thanks to Joe Biden’s socialist spending calamity, American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century,” Trump added. “Banks are failing. Our currency is crashing and the dollar will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in over 200 years.”

