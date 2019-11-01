NEW YORK POST:

Like many seasoned New Yorkers, President Trump plans on making an exodus to Florida.

The Queens-born, Manhattan-bred president in late September changed his primary residence from Trump Tower in Midtown to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, according to documents obtained by the New York Times.

Trump, 73, and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, 49, filed identical “declaration of domicile” documents with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court announcing the move.

“I hereby declare that my above-described residence and abode in the State of Florida constitutes my predominant and principal home, and I intend to continue it permanently as such,” states the document filed by the president.

“I formerly resided at 721 Fifth Avenue,” the document says, referring to the skyscraper off 57th Street, where Trump has lived since 1983, in a gold-plated triplex on the 58th floor.