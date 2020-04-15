NEWSMAX

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is open to some states “reopening” before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month, as he appeared to back off his claim of absolute authority to decide when the time was right to act. Hours after suggesting the bipartisan concerns of governors about his assertion of power would amount to an insurrection, Trump abruptly reversed course — in substance, if not in rhetoric — saying he would leave it to governors to determine the right time and manner to reopen activity in their states. Trump said he would be speaking with governors, probably Thursday, to discuss his plans. “The governors are responsible,” Trump said at Tuesday’s coronavirus task force daily briefing in the White House Rose Garden. “They have to take charge.” Still, he insisted, “The governors will be very, very respectful of the presidency.”

