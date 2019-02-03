TRUMP NOT RULING OUT MILITARY INTERVENTION IN VENEZUELA

President Donald Trump revealed he is leaving the “option” open for U.S. military intervention in Venezuela during an interview broadcast Sunday. “Well I don’t want to say that,” Trump said on CBS’s “Face The Nation” after host Margaret Brennan asked about the possibility of American military intervention. “But certainly it’s something that’s on the — it’s an option.” Trump also said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had requested a meeting with him “a number of months ago,” but he turned the dictatorial leader down because “we’re very [far] along the in the process.” Trump then boasted about the emergence of a “young and energetic gentleman,” am apparent reference to 35-year-old Juan Guaido.

