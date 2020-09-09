Daily Mail:

Trump has been nominated by was nominated by Norwegian MP Tybring-Gjedde

Tybring-Gjedde praised for his efforts towards resolving conflicts worldwide

The deal between Isreal and the UAE is a Middle East ‘game changer’, he said

Announced on August 13, the deal delivers a key Trump foreign policy objective

The deal will be signed during a ceremony at the White House on September 15

Insisting he is not a Trump supporter, he said: ‘For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,’ Tybring-Gjedde said to Fox News.

‘The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.’

Tybring-Gjedde, who is a four-term Progress Party member of the Norwegian parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said the Trump administration deserved to be honored for its role in the establishment of relations between the UAE and Israel.

Tybring Gjedde’s party is pro-Israel, while he is known for his strident views on immigration saying that it is the single most important political issue facing Norwegian society. He has also compared the hijab to outfits worn by the Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan.

His second attempt at nominating Trump seems as doomed as the first: in 2020, there were formal 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize according to the organization’s official website, and nominations can be submitted by anyone who meets the Nobel Committee’s criteria.

The decision on who wins is made by the five-member Nobel Prize Committee, which is chosen in line with the make-up of the Norwegian parliament; Tybring Gjedde’s party is not represented on it.

The peace deal was first announced by the President on August 13, with Trump saying that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the Israeli annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

The historic deal delivered a key foreign policy victory to Trump as he seeks reelection, and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.

