WASHINGTON — President Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for a second time this week — this time for brokering a historic peace deal between Serbia and breakaway republic Kosovo.

In a Friday morning tweet, Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish Parliament, announced he was nominating the Trump administration and the two European nations for their “joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House.”

“Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace,” Jacobsson wrote, sharing his letter to the Nobel Committee.

Read more at NY Post